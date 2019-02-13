DA Rollins may investigate sexual assault allegation against Virginia Lt. Gov.

BOSTON (WHDH) - New Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins may launch an investigation if one of Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s accusers files a criminal complaint in connection with an alleged assault in Boston.

Fairfax, who is accused of sexually assaulting two women, one of which allegedly occurred at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, claims both of the encounters were consensual.

Rollins, who started the job Jan. 2, said her office is prepared to help in any way it can and has reached out to Fairfax’s legal team.

“I felt compelled to not only let them know all the services we can provide as the district attorney for Suffolk County, but not just for that victim, for any other survivor that might be watching this and grappling with whether or not they want to law enforcement about an assault that might’ve occurred in their life or to somebody they care about,” Rollins said.

Massachusetts has a 15-year statute of limitations that would kick in this summer.

The investigation cannot begin without the accuser filing a complaint.

