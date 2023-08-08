SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the disappearance of a woman, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller announced Tuesday.

Salem police initially received a report Monday that the woman had been harmed. Members of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit joined the case and developed further evidence of foul play.

Pablo Vicente, 33, was arrested in connection with the investigation and authorities were searching for her body early Tuesday.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Vicente is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

