DA: Salisbury rape suspect accused of soliciting murder of victims from inside jail ordered held without bail

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury rape suspect awaiting trial was ordered held without bail on after authorities say he tried to arrange the murder of two of his victims from inside an area jail.

Scott Smith allegedly tried to have the victims in his rape case killed while still incarcerated.

The district attorney’s office did not release information on the alleged murder plots.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

