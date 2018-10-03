DA: Salisbury rape suspect accused of soliciting murder of victims from inside jail

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury rape suspect awaiting trial will face new charges after authorities say he tried to arrange the murder of two of his victims from inside an area jail.

A judge reduced Scott Smith’s bail to $1,000 last Friday after concluding he was not likely to re-offend before his upcoming trial.

Smith, who had not yet posted bail, allegedly tried to have the victims in his rape case killed while still incarcerated.

A motion seeking to keep Smith behind bars has since been filed, according to Carrie Kimball-Monahan, a spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

The motion is slated to be heard Thursday morning in Salem Superior Court.

The district attorney’s office did not release information on the alleged murder plots.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

