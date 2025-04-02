BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney condemned ICE Wednesday for taking a defendant into custody during his own trial in Boston.

William Martell-Lebron was on trial, accused of providing false information on an application, when he was surrounded by federal agents and taken into custody last week.

“ICE’s actions deprived Mr. Martell-Lebron of his right to a fair trial. It also deprived our office of our intent to hold the defendant accountable for his alleged crime,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

An ICE agent involved was found in contempt of court. The prosecutor on the case was also questioned by the judge.

“ICE routinely claims that their actions are improving public safety in Boston, and I’m here today to tell you and to say that they are doing the exact opposite,” Hayden said.

The judge dismissed the case against Martell-Lebron, citing misconduct from the prosecution.

