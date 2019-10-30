AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - A school van driver accused of striking and killing an 88-year-old woman in Amherst last month has been charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide and given a civil infraction for failure to stop at a stop sign, officials said.

Richard Fuhrman, 65, of Amherst, is scheduled to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Nov. 4 in connection to the death of Eva Fenner, also of Amherst, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to Crocker Farm School on West Street around 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 learned that Fuhrman did not come to a complete stop at a stop sign when leaving the school and hit Fenner, the DA’s office said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)