SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting involving a person who led Seekonk police on a brief car chase early Sunday morning and allegedly opened fire on officers with an AK-47, officials said.

Seekonk police officers responding to a reported break-in at a business on Route 6 around 6:40 a.m. determined a business had been broken into and located a male suspect, who fled a parking lot in a black Honda, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The driver, whose name has not been released, crashed at the intersection of School Street and Route 6 and allegedly opened fire on two responding police officers with a 7.62-millimeter AK-47 model rifle.

Those officers returned fire.

After the exchange, the officers took up a defensive position and called for the regional SWAT team, which determined the suspect no longer posed a threat and pronounced him dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

