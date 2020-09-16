DA: ‘Serial rapist’ who posed as Boston rideshare driver filmed sexual assaults

BOSTON (WHDH) - A “serial rapist” who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver to target women at bars in Boston filmed at least five of his victims as he raped them, prosecutors allege.

Alvin Campbell, 39, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was indicted Tuesday by a Suffolk County Grand Jury on charges including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, five counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery, one count of assault with intent to rape and eight counts of filming an unsuspecting person in the nude, according Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Campbell’s charges stem from assaults against seven women between 2017-2019, the district attorney’s office said. He was previously charged in connection with the offenses in the Central, Roxbury, and South Boston divisions of Boston Municipal Court.

Campbell was indicted in March for an attack on an eighth woman that occurred in 2019.

In six of the alleged attacks, Campbell posed as a rideshare driver in order to target women in the area of bars or other locations, prosecutors said. In two incidents, the victims are said to have believed that Campbell was a bouncer at a Boston establishment.

Most of the assaults occurred in Campbell’s vehicle, prosecutors added.

Campbell is also accused of assaulting two women in their own apartment after he drove them to their homes. He allegedly filmed each of the victims, who were unconscious and in a state of undress. In five of the assaults, he allegedly filmed the victims as he raped them.

It’s not yet clear when Campbell will face arraignment on the new indictments.

He faces the potential of life in prison if convicted.

