FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the individual they believe shot and killed a man and wounded two women in Fall River, before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Jean Baptiste, 25, fatally shot his fiancée’s father and wounded two other members of her family sometime before 3:05 a.m., when police first received a 911 call.

In a press release, the DA’s office said the call came from the fiancée herself, stating that Baptiste had shot members of her family and then himself.

Officers later arrived at 511 Bank Street where they found four shooting victims, including the father, 69-year-old Hubert Labasquin, who was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Also wounded were the fiancée’s 59-year-old mother and 25-year-old sister, both of whom were taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and were expected to recover.

According to the DA’s office, a preliminary investigation found the fiancée’s family had been living with the couple at Jean Baptiste’s Bank Street home, looking for another place to live while staying with them for the last few months.

Officials said that the night before, Jean Baptiste “told his (fiancée) that he was unhappy with her family continuing to reside with them.”

“Then later in the evening, while holding a firearm, Jean Baptiste apparently told his (fiancée) that her family had to leave the house immediately,” the DA’s statement read. “Shortly thereafter, Mr. Labasquin apparently engaged in a physical struggle with Jean Baptiste, at which point Mr. Labasquin was shot.”

During the call to police, the DA’s office said Baptiste appeared to shoot both the mother and sister before shooting himself.

Officials said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and involves Bristol County prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police and the Fall River Police Department.

