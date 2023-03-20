PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A skier has died in an apparent accident on Wachusett Mountain Monday morning, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after an adult male skier was found unresponsive by another skier who was passing by, police say.

The man was brought to the bottom of the mountain by the Ski Patrol, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the skier.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

