SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old Somerville man was charged with assaulting women while operating an unlicensed chiropractic business out of his home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Jose Mendez, of Somerville, allegedly posed as a chiropractor and inappropriately touched two women who came to his home on Cross Street for treatment, the office said in a statement.

According to court paperwork from March, one woman suffering from back and foot pain was asked by Mendez “to flip over and lie face up, and remove her shorts and underwear. [The victim] told him she didn’t feel that was necessary because she didn’t have any problems there. Jose [Mendez] then suddenly grabbed her (inappropriately).”

He also allegedly exposed himself to her, she told investigators.

Court documents show the woman reported the incident to police after she found out her daughter unknowingly also went for a visit and had an inappropriate encounter.

Investigators believe Mendez was operating his business through word of mouth.

During his April 17 arraignment in Somerville District Court, he was charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, indecent exposure, and operating as an unlicensed chiropractor, the office said.

Mendez, speaking mainly in Spanish, said in an interview that he did not touch anyone inappropriately.

“When someone comes to me, they say, ‘Look, I hurt my hand.’ I take a look, ‘Good,’ and I fix it,” Mendez said.

When asked if he was running a chiropractor’s office out of his house, Mendez said, “No more.”

Mendez’s bail was set at $5,500. He was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and not practice as a chiropractor.

He is due back in court on May 14.

“Especially as a young woman, that’s really terrifying and I hope that the survivors get the help that they need,” said Laura Gelb, who often walks by Mendez’s home.

Anyone with information about Mendez or the unlicensed chiropractic operation should contact Somerville Police at 617-625-1600 x7278, the office said.

