BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are spending drug seizure money on an alternative to prosecution program for people living in the Mass and Cass area of Boston, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday.

Hayden said his office was spending $400,000 from the Asset Forfeiture Fund on the program, with the goal of helping residents in the area find work, housing and sobriety services.

City and state officials came under fire for pulling down homeless camps in the area earlier in the year and arresting residents.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)