CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday night, officials said.

State police detectives responding to a domestic incident at the Parkside Commons apartment complex found a 48-year-old woman who had been fatally stabbed and a 48-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

The woman’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

