DA: Suspect arrested, facing murder charge in fatal Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man in Brockton Friday, officials said.

Andrew Tymek, 21, of Brockton, was arrested on a murder charge late Saturday night in connection with the shooting on Arthur Street that claimed the life of Anthony S. Baker, 21, of Brockton, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement Sunday.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 10 Arthur St. about 6:14 p.m. found Baker lying unresponsive in the street. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tymek is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

