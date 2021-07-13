LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A third suspect arrested in connection with a Lawrence murder attempted to flee the police station Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers arrested Jjeremy Mena, 18, of Lawrence, Monday night for carrying a firearm without a license, as well as outstanding warrants in connection with the fatal shooting of Edward Javier, 25, of Lawrence, on May 14, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque announced.

Mena is also facing charges of escape and assault and battery on a police officer after he allegedly tried to flee from the Lawrence police station.

On July 1, he was indicted for accessory before and accessory after the fact of murder.

Mena is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

Adrian Corniel-Delacruz, 17, has been indicted for murder and Francisco Jose Tejada Torres, 22, has been indicted on an accessory after the fact of murder charge, Blodgett and Vasque said.

They both remain held without bail.

