MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after officials say a victim was found dead on the sidewalk in Malden late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person in the Edgeworth area just after 10 p.m. found a man on the sidewalk in front of a residence suffering from extensive sharp force injuries to his body, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that two men known to each other were having an argument, the DA’s office said.

One of the men, identified as Joshua Roush, 43, of Malden, attacked the other man with a weapon, the DA’s office added.

Roush was located inside the residence and placed under arrest following a special operations protocol and extensive communication.

The incident is not believed to be random, according to the DA’s office.

Roush is set to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Monday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)