FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Fitchburg late Tuesday night, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced.

Emergency crews responding to Wanoosoc Road found two people suffering from stab wounds, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

They were taken to a hospital in Leominster, where one of the victims died.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

Early plans to release more information at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

