STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead in an outbuilding behind a house in Stoughton earlier this week, officials said.

Victor Carter, 39, who has recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was arrested Saturday afternoon on a straight warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, who was found dead at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13, Stoughton Chief of Police Donna McNamara and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey annouced. Carter had a relationship history with Buckner.

“Stoughton Police and the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Detective Unit have been working non-stop to collect evidence and intelligence in this case,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “When probable cause was met to obtain the warrant, we began working with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) of the Massachusetts State Police and law enforcement partners in the region.”

Carter was taken into custody at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department working with members of VFAS.

Carter will have his first court appearance in New York to start the rendition process. The date of his Stoughton District Court arraignment will be announced when it has been determined through that process.

