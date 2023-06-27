NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the gruesome deaths of three elderly people in Newton over the weekend as the community prepares to come together to mourn the victims at a vigil on Tuesday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced Monday that 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson, of Newton, is expected to be arraigned on a slew of charges, including murder, in connection with the apparently random triple homicide on Broadway Street that sent shockwaves through Newton’s quiet Nonantum neighborhood.

Authorities initially responded on Sunday morning around 10 a.m. after a friend found the victims inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A day later, Ryan said evidence gathered at the crime scene led them to Ferguson. Ryan said Ferguson lives nearby and allegedly broke into the home on Broadway Street for reasons still unknown.

An email circulated by the victims’ parish on Monday identified the three as Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Arpino, the mother of Jill D’Amore.

Their pastor, Father Dan Riley, said Jill and Bruno had been scheduled to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and renew their vows on the morning their bodies were found. A friend visited to check on the couple after they did not appear for mass at Our Lady Help of Christians in Newton at 10 a.m. as planned.

Ryan said investigators inside the home where Jill, Bruno and Lucia were found dead found what appeared to be knife injuries and blunt force trauma injuries on each of the victims.

Jill D’Amore had more than 30 such injuries, according to Ryan, and there were “obvious signs of struggle” in the home, including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight with blood on it.

Ryan said a knife was found with red/brown stains on it. She said authorities also found the door of the home’s garage was open and screens were torn off windows.

Ryan said investigators examining the scene were able to gather bare bloody footprints off a tile halfway floor as well as fingerprints on screens and windows.

Investigators canvassing the area also gathered a video taken early Sunday morning of a man seen walking with no shirt, no shoes and an apparent staggering gait on Albemarle Road, according to Ryan. The DA said officers later shown the video recognized Ferguson.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)