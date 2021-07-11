MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have charged a man with murder after a shooting in Milton on Saturday night that left a 25-year-old man dead, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, Marquis Simmons, was driving a moped along Belvoir Road around 6 p.m. when he dismounted the vehicle and was shot a few yards away from the moped, officials said.

Simmons was taken to Boston Medical Center for emergency surgery, but he did not survive.

On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Myles King, 21, of Milton, on a warrant for Simmons’ murder, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. King is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)