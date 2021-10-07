BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer rushed to the hospital after being shot in Brockton on Thursday is expected to survive and an hourslong SWAT standoff with the suspect ended when the man fatally shot himself, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced.

Brockton police officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Taber Avenue came under fire from an adult male suspect, with one officer being hit four times, suffering graze wounds to the leg and hand, Cruz said.

Video from Sky7-HD showed an ambulance escorted by police transporting the officer to Boston Medical Center, where he is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The wounded officer’s name has not been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and we are very thankful that he is in Boston Medical Center right now,” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said at the scene.

“This shows the serious nature of law enforcement. We have very brave men and women that serve Brockton police every single day,” he added.

Dozens of police vehicles and heavily armed officers were seen converging on Taber Avenue in Brockton and the area was marked off by crime scene tape. A small crowd of residents gathered to see what was happening.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the standoff. He was later pronounced dead.

Police found a second victim dead in a nearby vehicle, according to the DA’s office. Their name has not been released.

The incident has left neighborhood residents on edge.

“This neighborhood right here, my cousin’s been living here for more than 20 years, and we’ve never had this type of incident,” one resident told 7NEWS.

“I’ve been living here for 27 years… and I feel very [ashamed] that this even happened tonight. It’s very, very sad” added another resident.

Authorities say the shooting was not random and there is no immediate threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available. An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

