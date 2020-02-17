DA: Suspect fatally shot by police in Newbury after ramming stolen car into cruisers

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a carjacking suspect was shot and killed by police after allegedly ramming a stolen BMW into police cruisers in Newbury on Sunday, officials said.

Troopers on patrol in Newbury located a BMW that had been reported stolen from a car dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire during a violent incident that left an employee with a stab wound, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett.

The dealership helped investigators track the BMW and reported its location to police.

When troopers and Newbury police officers approached the suspect, a 31-year-old man, at a gas station on Central Street, he allegedly tried to escape by ramming the vehicle into two cruisers.

That’s when Blodgett says at least one of the officers or troopers fatally shot the man, whose name has not been released.

A knife believed to have been used in the incident at the dealership was found in the BMW, police said.

“It was kind of scary because they’re going behind they’re vehicles and I thought, ‘Wow, there’s a shooter over there,'” said neighbor Terri Bowles. “It was scary.”

Blodgett said investigators believe the man also carjacked an elderly woman in Lowell on Sunday and he is being eyed in connection with a Boston carjacking as well.

No other information was immediately available.

