NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Bedford will be arraigned on a murder charge after being found hiding in a closet in a home in Greenville, North Carolina, officials announced.

Daquan Blanchard, 24, of Fall River, was arrested without incident Tuesday in connection with the June 2 shooting death of Adilson Neves, 36, in New Bedford, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

He is expected to face charges including murder and carrying an illegal firearm.

A co-defendant in the case, Cheyanne Miranda, 31, was arrested in Fall River earlier this month on a charge of being an accessory to murder- after the fact.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)