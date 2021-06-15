NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in New Bedford will be arraigned on a murder charge after being found hiding in a closet in a home in Greenville, North Carolina, officials announced.

Daquan Blanchard, 24, of Fall River, was arrested without incident Tuesday in connection with the June 2 shooting death of Adilson Neves, 36, in New Bedford, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

He is expected to face charges including murder and carrying an illegal firearm.

A co-defendant in the case, Cheyanne Miranda, 31, was arrested in Fall River earlier this month on a charge of being an accessory to murder- after the fact.

