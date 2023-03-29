MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of brutally murdering a married couple in their Marshfield home in November was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Christopher Keeley, 28, was indicted on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70 years-old, who were found bludgeoned to death in their Marshfield home.

Keeley was also indicted on one count each of misuse of a credit card, larceny of a motor vehicle, and animal cruelty for killing the Mattson’s dog. He is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date.

On Nov. 29, 2022 around 9:20 p.m., Marshfield Police received a call requesting that a well-being check be performed at a home located at 75 Gotham Hill Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered the Mattson’s bodies, which had been bludgeoned and stabbed.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent investigation identified Keeley as a person of interest in the double homicide and officials issued a warrant for his arrest.

State police issued a BOLO alert for Keeley and a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler. Investigators found the Jeep in an Avon parking lot, unoccupied.

On Dec. 2, Keeley was taken into custody in Miami Beach Florida for an unrelated incident and he was detained on the Massachusetts warrant for two counts of murder.

Keeley waived his right to rendition in Florida, and Massachusetts State Police returned him to Massachusetts on Dec. 16.

