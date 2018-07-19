BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man suspected of gun trafficking sold illegal firearms to undercover troopers, District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Mark Moriarty, 29, is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Somerville District Court after a month-long investigation led to his arrest.

State police began investigating a tip that Moriarty was selling illegal guns in June.

During that investigation, undercover officers met with Moriarty on multiple occasions, resulting in the seizure of three semi-automatic handguns, Ryan said.

Moriarty was arrested and charged with trafficking firearms, two counts of possessing a firearm as an armed career criminal and larceny under $1,200.

“Weapons of the type allegedly being sold by the defendant are the same weapons that are often used in street shootings,” said District Attorney Ryan. “Individuals who have access to these weapons become emboldened to act with a reckless disregard for the safety of others. This is another example of a long-term collaborative investigation resulting in the removal of dangerous weapons from our streets.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)