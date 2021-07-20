WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - All suspects are in custody and firearms have been recovered following an incident in Worcester on Tuesday that prompted a large police response.

Worcester police were assisted by state police at the scene, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. Video from SKY7-HD showed heavily armed officers searching a wooded area.

No additional information was immediately available.

