WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - All suspects are in custody and firearms have been recovered following an incident in Worcester on Tuesday that prompted a large police response.

Worcester police were assisted by state police at the scene, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. Video from SKY7-HD showed heavily armed officers searching a wooded area.

No additional information was immediately available.

There is a large police presence in the area of Granite Street. All suspects are in custody and firearms have been recovered. We will release more information about this incident with a press release. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) July 20, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)