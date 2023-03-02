MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspicious death is under investigation in Malden Thursday morning, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Chief of Police Glenn Cronin.

Officers responding to an apartment building on Kennedy Drive on Wednesday around 2 p.m. found 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert dead inside his second floor apartment.

The DA’s Office say it was apparent that Gilbert had been dead for some time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner accepted the case and a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending. However, based on the preliminary information received, the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.

As part of a preliminary investigation, police discovered that an item of Gilbert’s property was missing and later located the item. The theft led them to issue an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Dion Smith of Boston.

Smith is described at 5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 pounds with a balding head, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck. Police say anyone with any information about his whereabouts should not approach him and should immediately contact detectives at 781-322-1212.

Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Malden – Man Sought for Larceny in Connection w/ Investigation.



Police are looking for Dion Smith. Anyone w/ info about his whereabouts should contact Malden Police at 781-322-1212. @MaldenPolice



Read -> https://t.co/vCmdNprPgA pic.twitter.com/objLw30y4K — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) March 2, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)