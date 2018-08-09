DA: Swansea man arrested after massive ketamine mail order

SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - A Swansea man is facing drug charges after authorities say he ordered a shipment of more than six kilograms of ketamine to his home and workplace in packages labeled “Natural Ginseng.”

James Carey, 39, was arrested Wednesday night after Homeland Security Investigations officials conducting routine inspections of packages at JFK Airport in New York found 6.6 kilograms of liquid ketamine in packages from Cameroon addressed to his home and employer in Carver, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced.

Multiple bottles tested positive for the substance, which is an anesthetic used in human and veterinary medicine, officials said. The packages were immediately seized and turned over to Massachusetts State Police.

After accepting a delivery at his workplace from an undercover U.S. postal inspector, Carey was taken into custody by state police, officials said.

A subsequent search of his home and workplace yielded three cell phones, 3.3 kilograms of ketamine, and investigators were able to develop evidence of Carey’s intent to distribute, according to police.

Carey was arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine. He was held on $15,000 cash bail and he was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet if he should post bail.

He is due back in court on in court on Sept. 7.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)