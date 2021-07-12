EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after an Everett police officer shot a man who charged at officers with a sword after barricading himself inside an apartment building late Sunday night.

Officers and SWAT team members responding to a 911 call at a Buckman Street apartment building learned that a 45-year-old Everett man had barricaded himself inside, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The man later exited the home while armed with a sword and advanced at officers, prompting them to first fire a non-lethal sponge round, which proved to be ineffective, before shooting him.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital, where he is expected to recover.

One Everett police officer was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Officers could be seen swarming the area before the man was shot.

Shocked neighborhood residents described the man as “super-friendly.” The man’s fiancée added that the incident was “scary” and “horrific.”

There was no immediate word on whether criminal charges have been filed.

