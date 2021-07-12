EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after an Everett police officer shot a man armed with a sword after he barricaded himself inside an apartment building in the city overnight and charged at officers, officials said.

Officers and SWAT team members responding to a 911 call at a Buckman Street apartment building learned that a 45-year-old Everett man had barricaded himself inside, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The man later exited the home while armed with a sword and advanced at officers, the district attorney’s office added.

Officials say officers deployed less than lethal force in the form of a sponge round, but it proved to be ineffective.

An Everett police officer subsequently shot the suspect.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital, where officials say he is expected to survive.

One Everett police officer was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Surveillance video showed the man running down the front steps of the home while swinging the sword. Officers could be seen swarming the area before the man was shot.

Shocked neighborhood residents described the man as “super friendly.” The man’s fiancée added that the incident was “scary” and “horrific.”

There was no immediate word on whether criminal charges have been filed against the man.

