TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a hit-and-run that left a woman dead before fleeing the scene and crashing into another car in Taunton Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports that an erratic driver struck a pedestrian on Main Street around 4:30 p.m. found a 59-year-old Lisa Rocha suffering from serious injuries, according to a release issued by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

An off-duty firefighter rushed to help the victim but he said there was nothing he could do. Rocha was taken to Morton Hospital where she died of her injuries, according to police.

After striking the woman, the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Roland Escobar, allegedly drove away and crashed his Chevrolet SUV into a car on Summer Street right outside the police department.

The SUV rolled over and Escobar was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

He was later released from the hospital and taken into custody on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-motor vehicle, operating while under the influence of drugs-felony homicide, operating while under the influence of drugs-death resulting, operating while under the influence of drugs-second offense, leaving the scene-death resulting and leaving the scene of property damage.

He will be held overnight and arraigned in Taunton District Court on Wednesday.

The crashes are under investigation.

