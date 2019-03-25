TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man will serve up to six years in state prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Berkley man nearly three years ago, officials said.

Scott Reynolds, who Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III says knowingly sold an extremely powerful batch of fentanyl to 25-year-old Marc Esperanca, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of heroin on Friday.

Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis sentenced the 24-year-old to four to six years in state prison, along with an additional three years of probation.

Esperanca died of a fentanyl overdose in his Berkley home on April 5, 2016, according to Quinn.

An investigation revealed texts messages that reportedly indicated that Reynolds knew the potency of the drugs he was selling could be lethal.

Quinn says investigators also found several other messages showing Esperanca refusing drugs from Reynolds because he was trying to stay clean.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)