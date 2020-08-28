FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, set her personal property on fire, and violently assaulted her has been sentenced to serve up to 5 years in state prison, officials announced.

Isidro Batista, 57, was sentenced Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to indictments charging him with aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering, and domestic assault and battery, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn II announced.

Batista and the victim had just ended their six-month relationship when Batista broke into her home and started a fire while she was at her daughter’s First Communion on May 13, 2018, Quinn said.

The victim arrived to her home, smelled smoke, and found her immigration documents, passport, airline tickets to Portugal, and cash smoldering on the stove, Quinn added.

She also reportedly noticed that pictures were knocked from the walls and the bedroom mattress was flipped over.

When she went into the bedroom, she saw Batista hiding behind the door.

Batista covered the victim’s mouth and repeatedly said he was going to kill her before she broke free and ran outside, Quinn said.

He chased after her, slapped the victim’s phone away when she tried to call the police, tackled and pinned her to the ground, and pulled large clumps of hair out of her head, Quinn continued.

Batista also reportedly punched her in the face with a closed fist multiple times while repeating that he was going to kill her.

Quinn says the victim does not recall anything beyond this point.

A neighbor witnessed the incident and subdued Batista until police arrived.

“This was a brutal case of domestic violence. The defendant even chased the victim outside and continued to pummel her. Fortunately, a witness had the courage to intervene and stop the violent assault. I commend him for that,” District Attorney Quinn said. “This defendant clearly belongs off the street based on his very violent conduct.”

The victim sustained several broken bones in her face, lost two teeth and had severe bruising on her face and neck, Quinn said.

A judge ordered Batista to serve a 4.5- to 5-year state prison sentence followed by three years of supervised probation. His probationary terms include wearing a GPS monitoring device, staying away from the victim, and completing a domestic batterers counseling program.

