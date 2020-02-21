DA: Taunton man sentenced to jail for forcing way into neighbor’s bathroom while wearing only underwear

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man will serve jail time for breaking into his neighbor’s apartment, getting undressed, and then forcing his way into the woman’s bathroom while she was showering last summer, officials said.

Judge Neil Hourihan convicted Christopher Blake on Feb. 6 of breaking and entering into a building at night for a felony and assault and battery on a police officer, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. He was sentenced to serve two years in the Bristol County House of Corrections, followed by two years of supervised probation.

During Blake’s bench trial, the female victim testified that on the night of June 22, 2019, she heard knocking on the bathroom door that became more aggressive after she called out for her 4-year-old son.

She then recalled asking who it was and heard a man’s voice, prompting her to get out of the shower and hold herself against the door.

Blake eventually pushed the door open and appeared in just his underwear with the rest of the clothing on the floor, the victim added.

A member of the victim’s family confronted Blake and prosecutors say he fled the apartment in his underwear.

Responding officers went to Blake’s apartment, where they reported finding him intoxicated and uncooperative.

Blake attempted to slam the door shut and struck one of the officers in the shoulder before being placed under arrest.

Quinn issued a statement that read, “The facts of this case are very disturbing. Fortunately, the victim was not harmed. I am pleased that the court took the defendant’s conduct seriously and imposed the maximum sentence.”

