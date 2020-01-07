DA: Taunton man who indecently assaulted young, intellectually disabled girl sentenced to up to 15 years

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 47-year-old Taunton man who was convicted of indecently assaulting a young, intellectually disabled girl in 2017 has been sentenced to serve 12 to 15 years behind bars in state prison, officials said Tuesday.

Christopher Dewhurst pleaded guilty on December 30 in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with one count of assault to rape a person under 16 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on an intellectually disabled person, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

On October 6, 2017, Dewhurst was caring for the victim and her siblings while the victim’s mother was out to dinner with friends.

When the mother returned home, she found the defendant naked on a bed with the victim, according to the district attorney.

The victim’s mother called the police and Dewhurst was immediately placed under arrest.

An investigation led to the discovery of his saliva on the victim’s breast and underwear.

“The defendant took advantage of his developmentally disabled relative to sexually assault her. This conduct is reprehensible and the lengthy prison sentence was more than justified,” District Attorney Quinn said.

In addition to imposing the prison sentence, the judge also placed the defendant on supervised probation for an additional 10 years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)