DA: Taunton man with ‘extensive criminal history’ sentenced to 3 years in prison for cocaine trafficking, assaulting police

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man with an “extensive criminal history” was sentenced to serve up to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to assaulting police and trafficking cocaine, officials said.

Edward Green, 36, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and one count each of trafficking in excess of 18 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and resisting arrest, according to a release issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

On June 6, 2018, Mass. state police troopers were carrying out a warrant for Green’s arrest at his Whittenton Street home after he participated in two controlled buys of crack cocaine.

When officers identified themselves, he ran into the apartment and locked himself in the bathroom with his girlfriend’s daughter, where officers later located a red Coca-Cola can in the toilet with a false top containing numerous plastic twists with a white substance, later identified as crack and pills, inside.

Green ran out of the bathroom and resisted detainment by punching, kicking, and screaming profanity at the arresting officers.

Other twists were located in the apartment on a coffee table and in the couch.

Green had previously been convicted on numerous charges of possession with intent to distribute charges, firearms-related charges and assault charges between 2009 and 2014.

