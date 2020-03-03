DA: Teacher posed as woman on social media, solicited explicit photos from several boys

(WHDH) — A teacher is facing a slew of child pornography charges after prosecutors say he posed as a woman on social media to solicit explicit photos and videos from several boys.

Andrew Eberhart, a 23-year-old middle school teacher in Pennsylvania’s Cornwall Lebanon School District, has been charged with nine felony offenses in connection with the solicitation and possession of child pornography involving boys between the ages of 12 and 16, according to Lebanon County District Attorney Hess Graf.

Eberhart portrayed himself as a woman on Instagram and manipulated local boys to send him sexually explicit photos and videos, Graf said in a news release.

Graf also noted that Eberhart served as a volunteer basketball coach at the time of the alleged offenses.

“Solicitors and possessors of child pornography prey upon the innocence of our children. These individuals victimize very young children for their own devices. I take the protection of our children and our community seriously, and we will prosecute this case vigorously,” Graf said.

Eberhart has since been fired from his job, WGAL-TV reported.

