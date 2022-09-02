BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.

In a press release from the DA’s office, authorities described how a group of some nine “young people” had become unruly on the driver’s bus when he asked them to leave around 5:30 p.m.

One of the teens, identified by video footage as the 15-year-old, assaulted the driver before leaving, according to the release. The driver then stepped off the bus, only to be assaulted by members of the group, falling to the ground in the process where he was kicked, punched and stomped repeatedly.

Two Boston Police officers nearby saw the attack and were able to get between the driver and group, which then ran away from the scene.

According to the press release, the 15-year-old apparently left a red backpack behind as he ran, containing his school ID card. He then allegedly returned to Jackson Square station and asked Transit Police to help locate the bag.

The teen was later trasnported to Transit Police Headquarters before he was placed under arrest.

The teen was arraigned Friday on charges that included Deliquency, to Wit, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and more following the alleged assault. Due to his age, the teen’s identity has not been disclosed.

“Our initial approach to juvenile offenses is to seek services intended to address the factors contributing to a young person’s actions,” Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “The allegations in this case are serious. In cases such as this, the juvenile legal system provides additional resources and approaches to address youth violence while helping ensure the safety of the community and the rights of victims,”

The driver, who has not been identified, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and later released Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from Yankee Line buses, he was reportedly in good spirits.

The spokesperson noted the 65-year-old had originally returned from retirement to drive during the Orange Line shutdown.

