DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a man who was pulled from a Duxbury pond early Monday morning.

Police received a call around 2 a.m. from a resident who said her son had arrived home and made statements referencing that his father was missing, according to Duxbury police.

Officers determined that the father and son were riding in a Uber to their home when they were dropped off at Crocker Park, police said.

Officers responded to the park and discovered items belonging to the son before finding the father in the water, police added.

He was pulled out and emergency crews began CPR.

The father was then transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Jack Callahan is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges stemming from the incident.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)