DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The teenager pulled from a pool during a graduation party in Dedham over the weekend has died, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible drowning on Netta Road at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday found a 17-year-old boy who had been pulled from an in-ground pool during a party on the property, police said.

Bystanders performed CPR and the teenager was taken to the hospital.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that the teen has died.

Investigators filed a criminal complaint in Dedham District Court that seeks charges including furnishing alcohol to persons under the age of 21 and reckless endangerment to a child, police announced Thursday.

The names of the people facing charges will not be made public until the court “makes a determination of probable cause and conducts an arraignment,” police added.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

