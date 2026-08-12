ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police located a teenager and a car believed to be connected to two people found dead at a home in Acton.

Investigators said they responded to a home on Martha Lane just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct a well-being check. When they arrived, they found an adult woman and a teenage boy dead inside the home.

Police had been seeking Arjun Aravind, 17, who was missing and also lived at the location. District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo confirmed Wednesday morning that Aravind had been located and said there is no risk to public safety.

Police in Wayland were seen surrounding a car in Wayland early Wednesday morning; someone appeared to be taken into custody in the vicinity as well.

Authorities have not said if the two scenes are related.

Officials are expected to give an update Wednesday afternoon.

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