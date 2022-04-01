SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old boy was called before a judge Friday in connection with a bomb scare at Swampscott High School.

The boy, whose name was not released, was arraigned in Lynn Juvenile Court where he was charged with making a false bomb threat and disrupting a public assembly, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Swampscott Police Chief Ruben Quesada.

Around 6:45 a.m. police were notified by a Swampscott High School administrator, that the student had made a bomb threat on social media.

Swampscott Police and Fire, with assistance from Mass State Police Bomb Squad, conducted a thorough search of the high school and determined the building was safe.

The teenager was ordered not to use social media, to complete a risk assessment, stay away from the school during his suspension and not to get into any further trouble with the law.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 20.

