DA: Teenage boy dies in accidental drowning in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old Fall River boy died in an accidental drowning Tuesday afternoon at South Wattupa Pond, officials said.

Police officers responding to the pond just before 1 p.m. for a report of two individuals flailing in the water dove into the pond but were not immediately able locate the boy, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

A dive team was called to the scene and the boy was pulled from the water about 40 minutes later and taken to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy had jumped into the pond from a rocky ledge with a 13-year-old girl and never resurfaced, officials said. The girl was hospitalized as a precaution.

The boy’s name has not been made public.

