DA: Tewksbury man facing elder abuse charges

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man accused of abusing an elderly woman who later died is facing elder abuse charges, officials say.

Steven Gordon, 55, was arraigned Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court on charges of caretaker abuse of an elder causing serious bodily injury and caretaker abuse of an elder permitting bodily injury, according to a statement issued Saturday by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

On May 4, Gordon called 911 to report that the 85-year-old woman he was living with was having a heart attack. When officers arrived, they found the residence to be in disarray and found the victim living in unsanitary conditions.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical staff determined she was malnourished and exhibiting signs of neglect — including a large bedsore.

The victim died the following day. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be natural causes.

“The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is determined to ensure that seniors, one of our most vulnerable populations, are protected from abuse and that those who harm them are prosecuted,” Ryan said in a statement. “The defendant in this case allegedly abused a woman who was solely in his care and entirely dependent upon him. The defendant’s alleged actions are indicative of a pattern of behavior that undermines the quality of life that all seniors are entitled to.”

Gordon was ordered released on personal recognizance, he is due back in court June 22.

