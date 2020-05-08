DA: Tewksbury woman charged in deaths of 2 German Shepherds

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury woman is facing animal cruelty charges after a pair of German Shepherds she had been caring for were found dead in her home last month, officials said.

Nicole Hutcheon, 33, was arraigned by phone Thursday in Lowell District Court on three counts of animal cruelty and one count of witness intimidation in connection with the alleged failure to care for multiple dogs in her custody and misleading investigators, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Animal control officers conducted a well-being check at Hutcheon’s home on April 5 after an agency that fosters dogs in the area reported that they had stopped receiving updates about a German Shepherd that she had been caring for.

Investigators later learned that the dog had died of starvation, Ryan said. They also found another German Shepherd puppy in Hutcheon’s home that “appeared to be underweight.”

A subsequent investigation further revealed that Hutcheon allegedly tried to hide the remains of a third adopted German Shephard that had died while in her care.

Hutcheon, who was released on personal recognizance, has been ordered to not adopt any new animals and to submit to unannounced visits from animal control regarding an emotional support dog still in her custody, according to Ryan.

An investigation remains ongoing.

