DA: Troopers involved in Concord, NH shooting incident identified

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police troopers involved in a shooting incident that left one man injured have been identified, officials said.

Nicholas Levesque, who has been on the force for about 7 years, Michael Cedrone who has been an officer for approximately 15 years, and Nicholas Cyr, who has been an officer for approximately for 14 years discharged their department-issued firearms injuring 53-year-old John Swanson of Ossipee, according to a release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

It is unclear if the use of force was justified.

A ruling is due to be released once the investigation is concluded.

No further information has been released.

