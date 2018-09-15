‘Very experienced pilot’ and wife identified in Woburn plane crash

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say that two people have died in a plane crash in Woburn.
A Columbia Aircraft LC41 crashed into a wooded area near the intersection of Minchin Drive and Henderson Road around 11 a.m. killing the pilot 65-year-old Dr. Michael Graver and his wife 52-year-old Jodi Cohen, officials say.
A resident said that his son called him and told him that a plane “fell out of the sky” and into a back yard.
This was reportedly followed by an explosion.
There was no damage to the house.
“It’s a miracle no one on the ground was hurt,” Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin said.
The plane began its journey just after 9:30 a.m. from Republic Airport in Farmingdale New York heading towards Hanscom Airport, according to District Attorney Mary Ryan.
The Federal Aviation Administration is sending a team to investigate the incident.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for more information.
