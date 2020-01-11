DA: Victims of deadly Framingham double shooting were father, son

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The two men who were shot and killed late Friday night in Framingham have been identified as a father and his son.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Second Street around 11:30 p.m. found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

James Wade, 24, of Framingham, was pronounced dead at the scene. His father, James “Manny” Wade, 45, of Framingham, was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said no arrests have been made at this time.

The two victims were not residents of the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

Officers at the scene could be seen focusing on a vehicle in the parking lot that appeared to have a damaged windshield and items on the ground nearby.

