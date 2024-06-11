BOSTON (WHDH) - A Wakefield man was charged with threatening to “blow up” the Primark clothing store in Boston’s Downtown Crossing before biting a police officer Saturday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Williams Rodriguez-Juarez, 24, was arraigned Monday, with the judge setting bail at $500. On June 8, at around 4:42 p.m., Boston police responded to Primark at 10 Summer St. to find Rodriguez-Juarez “causing a disturbance” and yelling at store employees, the DA’s office said.

He was in the loading dock — an area designated for employees only — and when staff asked him to leave, Rodriguez-Juarez responded by yelling, screaming, and making “inappropriate sexual statements” to employees and customers, the DA said.

“Rodriguez-Juarez then became aggressive and tried to leave with store merchandise while threatening to ‘blow this place up,'” the DA’s office said in a statement.

He then allegedly assaulted a security guard by putting the guard’s hands behind his back while yelling “you need to arrest him,” according to the office.

When police told Rodriguez-Juarez to release the guard, he kicked and pushed officers, the DA’s office said. During his arrest, Rodriguez-Juarez allegedly bit a police officer on his left upper arm until it bled. The bitten officer was then evaluated by emergency medical services on scene.

Rodriguez-Juarez then kicked, twisted, and pushed his body against the police officers while they escorted him out, the DA’s office said.

He was charged with unarmed robbery, making a bomb or hijack threat, assault and battery on a police officer, strangulation or suffocation, trespassing, resisting arrest, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot.

In addition to the bail, the judge ordered Rodriguez-Juarez to stay away from Downtown Crossing. He is due back in court on Aug. 12 for a probable cause hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)