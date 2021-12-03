WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - After a monthslong investigation, Wakefield police have determined that a male student accused of taking inappropriate pictures of girls and posting them online did not break the law, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Friday.

Officers began the investigation on Oct. 12 after receiving reports that a male Wakefield High School student, whose name has not been released due to his age, had allegedly posted inappropriate photos of female high school students to Discord, a social media site.

The investigation determined that the male student posted approximately 250 photos of female students to Discord, according to Wakefield police.

Although many of the photos had previously been posted by the female students to their own social media accounts, including VSCO, TikTok, and Instagram, it was also determined that the male student also took photos of the female students without their knowledge and posted those as well, police said.

Ultimately, the Wakefield Police Department, along with the DA’s office, determined that the male student “did not meet the standards of violation of criminal law in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and none of those photos posted to Discord contained sexually explicit material,” according to an official statement released by Wakefield police.

The student had been temporarily suspended as the school district worked with police to investigate the incident.

In November, parents gathered outside Wakefield High School to protest the male student’s return.

Parents who attended the protest could be seen holding signs that read, “How would you feel if it was your daughter” and “Respect, don’t neglect WHS girls.” They demanded that all girls be protected and called for an end to sexual harassment in school.

The Wakefield police also investigated a claim of sexual assault against the same male students and determined the claim was “false and unfounded,” the statement said.

“Our investigators determined that while the male student exercised poor judgement and engaged in questionable conduct, the matter did not meet the standard of a crime. Nevertheless, it should provide an opportunity for all of us to have an open and honest dialog with our children about how we treat one another and also about what we post online,” Wakefield Police Chief Skory said in the statement.

